Poignant Remembrance display shows 80 Daventry soldiers who never came home from war

Visit Daventry Museum to see the Remembrance display.

Faces of the Fallen opens at Daventry Museum on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

This special Remembrance display will show 80 photographs of the Daventry soldiers, of both the First and Second World War, who never came home.

Alongside the display will be a Roll of Honour video, naming all the Daventry soldiers on the War Memorial, as well as those Daventry soldiers remembered on other war memorials across the world.

The video also features the nine American airmen who gave their lives during the Second World War when their B17 Flying Fortress hit the Air Ministry Gee Mast on Borough Hill, returning from a bombing mission in Germany.

War historian Gerry Thompson will be at the museum on Saturday to talk about the fallen Daventry soldiers and is happy to answer questions.

For more information visit www.daventrymuseum.org.uk or telephone (01327) 301246.