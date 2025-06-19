Podcasting every day from Daventry about hydroponics
Dr Sharp said: “A lot of people said I would struggle to do a podcast episode every single day, but I knew that hydroponics is a massive subject area with many interesting facets. I cannot see the well of topics drying out anytime soon!"
Eutrema Ltd was founded in 2020 to market novel inputs that Dr Sharp invents at their headquarters in Daventry.
The podcast is an extension of Eutrema’s founding principal of ‘serve, don’t sell’ when supporting farmers and growers.
Dr Russell Sharp will continue to publish Hydroponics Daily throughout 2025, and hasn’t ruled out extending this into 2026 if demand from listeners remains strong.
Hydroponics Daily covers a wide range of topics, including hydroponic techniques, equipment, common problems, trends, industry news, and plant science.
If you would like to listen to Hydroponics Daily please follow the link below or search for it on any podcast provide.