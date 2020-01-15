Plans submitted to build 1,600 new homes on the outskirts of Northampton

A property developer is seeking planning permission for a 79.5 hectare housing estate near Overstone.

Davidsons Homes has submitted plans for the site located to the north of Overstone bordering with the A43, Kettering Road.

The development named Overstone Green will see 1,600 new homes. It is part of a wider project that will deliver a total of 3,500 new homes, as well as ten hectares of employment land, a new primary school, convenience stores, health care facilities and sports and leisure facilities.

The development will also be accompanied by improvements to transport and the road infrastructure.

Davidsons Homes is working with Northamptonshire County Council and Daventry District Council to bring the plans to life.

Daventry District Council is expected to make a decision on the submitted plans by summer this year.

James Burnham, managing director for Davidsons Homes in the South Midlands, said: “Overstone Green is an exciting project which will provide much-needed new homes for Northamptonshire in a convenient location with good access to a wide range of amenities and employment opportunities.

“We pride ourselves on creating beautifully crafted homes full of character which blend in with their surroundings.

“The homes at Overstone Green have been designed with modern family living in mind and will be suitable for a wide range of buyers.

“We have worked closely with L&Q Estates, Daventry District Council, Northamptonshire County Council, and other stakeholders to design a high quality development which will become a real asset to the local area and we look forward to bringing our plans to fruition.”

Richard Edwards, Group Planning Director at L&Q Estates, said: “Plans have now been formally submitted to develop this new community in Northamptonshire which as well as providing homes will create employment opportunities.

“This will be a sustainable development which will enhance the area and we are looking forward to continuing to work with all the partners involved in this exciting scheme to help it become a reality.”