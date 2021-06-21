Photography competition judges give 'seal of approval' to Guilsborough student for stunning wildlife snap

Isabelle.

Year 12 student Isabelle Davies impressed the judges of this year’s Northamptonshire Schools Photography Project with her incredible capture of a downbeat-looking seal which experts said, “demonstrates effective use of photographic skill and understanding of composition and colour”.

The image was named the winner of the ‘wildlife’ category of the competition, run by Uni Connect and Aspire Higher, a partnership of 29 Universities and Colleges which offers outreach programmes to young people in years nine to 13.

Long-serving Head of Art at Guilsborough Academy, Mr Bird, said: “It’s fantastic news that Isabelle has been deservedly named the winner of this competition. The standard was extremely high and we also had a number of other students highly praised for their submissions.

The winning image.

“We will use the well-earned £500 prize money to add to our photography equipment in the department, ensuring students continue to have access to the very latest technology to pursue their passion and showcase their creativity – feeding into our ethos of ‘learning without limits’.

“Our Art Department has been developing Photography as part of the A Level Art and Design programme for a relatively short time but in that time, we have seen real progress and growing student numbers every year.

“We have developed strong links with The University of Northampton and competitions such as this one give students an opportunity to work to a real brief and gain experience which will ultimately feed back into their studies, helping them to achieve their potential.”

Judges added that Isabelle’s image “provided a good insight into her impression of the photograph’s subject, the ‘seal of disapproval’, and had responded to the brief’s request for a caption to give character to the animal.”