People in Daventry fear future as energy prices could spiral off scale - unless government intervenes

Pensioners in the county are worried how they will cope.

Gas and electricity bills are set to go up significantly in April - with experts predicting prices could be raised by over 50 per cent - unless the Government intervenes.

Parent Avril Spike, who lives in Daventry, said: "I’m extremely concerned about our gas and electricity; especially electricity at the moment as I noticed we are using £2 per day, if not more some days.

"With my husband on a phased return to work after being on sick leave with back issues and working part-time myself so I can take care of our two sons and the home, I can’t see how we are financially going to keep up with the rise of energy prices.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: "It’s outrageous and I feel so bad for people who are on a lower income than us."

With an increase to the cost of living generally, households have been hit by rising energy bills, particularly in the second half of 2021.

And, with increased demand over the winter months, many industry leaders are anticipating up to 50 per cent higher bills for consumers in the spring.

Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck warned that "domestic energy prices are going to go up 45 per cent to 50 per cent in the spring".

Pensioner Trisha Dawkins, who is a member of Daventry U3A, said the rises will mean she will have to tighten her purse strings more.

She said: "Of course we will suffer as we are pensioners and will of course have to be more careful with what we use and not be so complacent."

Single mother Vickie Holden, who lives in Daventry, said: "I've just been whacked with a £500 bill from EDF because of these rises. It's ridiculous.

"How do they expect single parents to be able to afford this?"

Vickie, a single mother of three young children, paid £250 gas and electric for three months.

She added: "That's gone up even higher now."

How to fight the cost of living crisis

These actions will help you save ...

Know how much money leaves your bank account each week and month, from mortgage or rent payments, to utility bills and the food shop. Do one food shop a week and stick to essentials with a list of ingredients for planned meals.

Identify expenditure that isn’t absolutely necessary and get rid of it.

Secure the best energy deal you can and if necessary, switch providers.

Save energy within the home in every way possible. Turn lights and electrical appliances off when not in a room, and wear more clothes to keep warm instead of turning up heating.

Only use the car when you have to and save on petrol spends.

Assess how well your home is insulated. There may be grant help available in some cases.

Benefits of good insulation include ...

Increased warmth retention with less use of heat energy: In winter, living rooms should be 21°C for comfort.

Bills are reduced as less energy is needed to warm the building.

Decreasing our carbon footprint. The Energy Saving Trust says an average household generates 2,745kg of CO2 from heating, which is 31 per cent of total UK emissions.