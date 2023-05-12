Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant is inviting you to its inaugural event in Daventry town centre

Mahmut (Ata) Raydemir and his wife, Pammy, are inviting everyone to celebrate their new business. The new restaurant opened its doors two months ago in Market Square, Daventry.

Ata and Pammy Raydemir have been running the award-winning Alacati Grill Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, in High Street, Daventry, since November 2020 and have now taken on another business, which has so far proved successful.

Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant’s opening ceremony took place on Saturday, February 18. Pammy said the customers’ feedback has been very positive so far.

Mahmut (Ata) Raydemir and his wife, Pammy, at Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant’s opening ceremony.

Situated in Abbey Building in the Market Square, the historical Georgian property was established in 1826 as a National School before it was repurposed as pubs and clubs.

The name of the business was inspired by the family’s Pumchi dog, Pasha.

The owners are now inviting customers to join them on Saturday, May 27, Pammy and Ata Raydemir are hosting an inaugural event for the development of their first-floor space. A charcoal grill, award-winning Turkish food, drinks, and a DJ will be there. Tickets can be purchased online.

“Everyone loves a party and people love our amazing cocktails,” said Pammy.

Pammy Raydemir, co-owner of Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant.

The husband and wife refurbished the single-storey building's first floor, adding a bar, stage, dance floor, and sitting area. The high church ceilings and windows are accompanied by a chandelier. There is a pool table, darts, and a "snug room" on the ground floor. Sky television is also available.

Outdoor ‘doomes’ completed with heating and the option to play your favourite music can be reserved. The first hour is free, with each additional hour costing £10.

Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant offers two bottomless brunch options every Saturday, from 12pm to 3.30pm. Ladies are invited to the ‘snug room’ for a pyjamas-themed event. For a more mixed experience, there is an event in the bar lounge. A 90-minute slot can be booked for £34.95 per person.

“All our food and cocktails are freshly made. You can taste the difference. The only complaint was that the amount of food was a lot,” said Pammy.

Pasha’s Bar and Restaurant in Abbey Building in the Market Square.

