Pair of Barclays branches in Northamptonshire will remain open for at least another two years

Two Barclays branches in Northamptonshire will remain open until at least October 2021 as part of the bank's pledge to halt closures in remote areas.

The banks in Daventry and Towcester are two of more than 100 branches in either isolated places or where it is the last one in town to stay for another two years.

Barclays in Towcester will remain open until at least October 2021. Photo: Google

Adam Rowse from Barclays said: “We are constantly exploring new ways to evolve the role of the branch.

"By maintaining last in town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

"We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.

"We are launching a cash back offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter.

"By behaving differently, we hope to see a real difference in how customers interact with us.”

Barclays is also introducing a cashback scheme enabling customers to withdraw cash at businesses in remote towns and areas where there is no branch or ATM alternative within 1km.

Additionally, in areas where the bank is no longer able to maintain a physical presence, Barclays will bring pop-up banking pods, providing face to face financial support and education, at 300 locations by the end of 2021.

However, the facility for over the counter cash withdrawals at Post Office branches will end from January 2020.