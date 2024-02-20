Owners of closed down village pub near Northampton make fresh attempt to reopen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A closed down village pub near Northampton is still searching for an operator to take over after nearly a year sitting empty.

The Five Bells in Bugbrooke has sat vacant for months following what has been a chequered recent past.

Last year, Star Pubs and Bars said the site is set for a major transformation but nothing has happened since, and the pub remains shut.

Here's what Star Pubs and Bars believe the site could look like after a refurbishment

However, an advertisement recently posted online calling for a new operator and promising the same major transformation hints that things could be getting back on track again.

The advert reads: “Do you have experience in a similar hospitality pub business?

“The Five Bells is gearing up for a major transformation. We're investing significantly to create a classic, comfortable community pub that everyone will love. From a complete interior makeover to freshening up the exterior, every detail is being revamped.

“If you've got experience in the hospitality business, we want to hear from you. Whether you're skilled in running pubs or creating unforgettable dining experiences, we're looking for passionate individuals.

Here's what the site looks like now

“Speak to our recruitment team today if you want to be a part of this pub's thriving success.”

The minimum ingoing costs for the pub stand at £40,000, the annual rent is £37,000, and the estimated annual turnover is just under £500,000, according to Star Pubs and Bars.

The advert continues: “An extensive refurbishment at this beautiful pub… will include a complete redecoration and refurbishment to the indoor and outdoor trading spaces. We will be upgrading the dining area, with new flooring and decorations. We will also be enhancing the bar servery and back bar and completing a full refurbishment of the toilets.

“Externally, we will be rejuvenating the garden space, forming a new attractive seating area. Improvements will be made to the car park, and the pub will receive a facelift with brand new signage. This will be a truly great pub, with great food. A pub with huge potential.

"Once refurbished, the Five Bells offer will include quality pub food, which will be a cornerstone of the offering; premium drinks offer; a coffee offer, to increase daytime trade; live entertainment nights throughout the week.

"The Five Bells will appeal to a wide range of consumers and will attract local residents and families willing to travel for some great food & drink with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Couples and professionals looking for a drink or bite to eat throughout the week.”

The advert continues: “An excellent range of premium food and drinks, a complete refurbishment, and a stunning setting will separate the site from anything else in the area and beyond. The Five Bells will give people a reason to stay local. The outside space will also be a key trade driver. It will boast some 24 dedicated covers in its newly redecorated lounge area but is capable of many more in the other trading areas throughout the pub.”