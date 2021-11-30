Outstanding turnaround after decade of poor grades for Daventry school

Showing off their latest Ofsted report.

After ten years of poor grades, The Parker E-Act Academy has finally reached a standard to be proud of.

The school has gone from strength to strength after a damning 'Requires Improvement' rating from Ofsted.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale and Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris were guests at the school on Monday to mark the achievement.

The school gets glowing Ofsted report.

But the headteacher Simon Cox was quick to praise the entire school community for their part in outcome.

He also said there is still work to be done.

Mr Cox told The Gusher: "For the first time in the school's history, our children and staff, can proudly say that they attend a Good school with Outstanding elements.

"This is down to student application, family support and staff endeavours but, above all, reflects what I thought was within Daventry, and specifically Parker, when I joined in 2019."

A school to be proud of.

He said the hard work needs to be kept up.

"The job is certainly not finished.," added Mr Cox.

"We need our students to continue to have the highest of aspirations in everything they do. 80% of the 6th form went onto university in September and we want to create an environment where everyone can succeed in whatever is their future profession."

This complete turnaround in performance coincides with a change in management at the school.

The appointment of a new headteacher with a number of staff appointments, saw a new focus that has resulted in the dramatic improvement.