Opening of Lounge bar in former HSBC building in Daventry town centre takes place tomorrow
An exciting new Lounge bar opens its doors in Daventry tomorrow (Thursday).
The “beautiful” restaurant and bar will open the venue at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square, which closed its doors in September 2022.
Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services.
Gemma Irwin, the Loungers’ community manager, said: "We can't wait to welcome our first guests through the doors of Viento Lounge in Daventry from tomorrow.”
The team behind the new venture is prepared to greet our residents tomorrow.
Gemma said: “It's a beautiful Lounge, offering something for everyone – top-notch food and drink, excellent hospitality, and a warm welcome."
The restaurant will open on Sunday through Thursday from 9am to 11pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9am until 12am.
