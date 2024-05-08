Opening of Lounge bar in former HSBC building in Daventry town centre takes place tomorrow

“We can't wait to welcome our first guests through the doors of Viento Lounge”
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 8th May 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An exciting new Lounge bar opens its doors in Daventry tomorrow (Thursday).

The “beautiful” restaurant and bar will open the venue at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square, which closed its doors in September 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge, one of Loungers’ popular chains, promises to offer “top-notch” services.

Most Popular
Viento Lounge opens at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square on May 9. Credit: Discover Daventry Facebook pageViento Lounge opens at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square on May 9. Credit: Discover Daventry Facebook page
Viento Lounge opens at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square on May 9. Credit: Discover Daventry Facebook page

Gemma Irwin, the Loungers’ community manager, said: "We can't wait to welcome our first guests through the doors of Viento Lounge in Daventry from tomorrow.”

The team behind the new venture is prepared to greet our residents tomorrow.

Gemma said: “It's a beautiful Lounge, offering something for everyone – top-notch food and drink, excellent hospitality, and a warm welcome."

The restaurant will open on Sunday through Thursday from 9am to 11pm and on Friday and Saturday from 9am until 12am.

Click here to find out more about Viento Lounge.

Related topics:HSBCDaventry