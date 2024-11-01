Northants community café, which has been open for just 18 months, wins first prestigious award

A Northants community café, which has been open for just 18 months, has already been recognised for its hard work and won its first prestigious county-wide award.

Woodford Halse Community Café, located in School Street, in the village of Woodford Halse, near Daventry, was recently named Community Café of the Year at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Manager Anna Malin and Ali Bolton, founder and chair of the management committee, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo after learning their successful fate in their category.

Anna said: “We can’t believe it, we’re absolutely blown away.”

“It’s incredible,” Ali continued. “We’ve worked so hard. Anna is on the ground as she’s the manager day-to-day. It’s all down to her. It’s been a fantastic journey and really rewarding.”

The pair said they could not have done it without the continued support from the community and their regular customers, as well as the volunteers who give up their time.

The founder explained there was a café in the space previously, and when they found out it was closing they wanted to set something up that was accessible for all.

Not only did they want to provide a welcoming space for everybody from everywhere, but to assist people with experience in the working world and training for those who may not be able to get jobs elsewhere.

The team now prides itself on offering an affordable venue where people can get together and relax. Many walking groups and cyclists make great use of the establishment, as well as those with dogs.

“It has just a really lovely feel,” said Ali. “The whole thing is exactly what we wanted it to be.”

Anna continued: “We have volunteers with learning difficulties and anxiety, and we see them week on week blossoming into confident people.”

With the support of six volunteers, the community café has gone from “strength to strength” – and it has also proved a great employment boost for the team members as they look to their futures.

For more information on Woodford Halse Community Café, visit the business’ Facebook page here.