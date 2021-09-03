Northamptonshire wedding venue named in top four most popular in the UK

A Northamptonshire wedding venue has been named in the top four most popular places to get wed in the UK.

Dodford Manor, a barn venue off the A45 between Northampton and Daventry, placed fourth in the top ten list of wedding settings.

Following a turbulent 18 months for the wedding industry, more and more big days are now taking place and the industry is beginning to bounce back and there are some venues that are proving extremely popular.

Dodford Manor has been named as the fourth most popular place to get married in the UK. Photo: Hitched.co.uk

Research, based on how many enquiries each venue received in the 12 months leading up to the start of 2021, so the whole of 2020, was completed by wedding planning website - Hitched.co.uk, and the county venue came out close to the top.

Including Dodford Manor, seven out of the top ten venues were barns - an ideal blank canvas to transform into a theme or suit DIY decor.

The researchers describe the Northamptonshire venue as a ‘luxury barn, that suits elegant and high-end formal weddings’ as well as ‘relaxed, informal affairs’.

Among 20 acres of countryside, the venue has a preparation room with large mirrors, an historic Mortain Barn where the civil ceremonies are held, which is a flagstone floored barn with soaring rustic wooden beams and flooded with natural light.

The venue is set in acres of countryside. Photo: Hitched.co.uk.

The barn can be transformed to host anywhere between 30 and 170 guests.

There is also the Oak Barn for the wedding breakfast, which has a wall of glass overlooking the views.

Sarah Allard, from Hitched, said: “The past 18 months has been one of the toughest faced by the wedding industry and everyone in the sector has had to adapt, from virtual show-rounds to online consultations.

“It’s been amazing to see how wedding venues have gone that extra mile to continue to support wedding planning couples on their journey.

“Now that weddings are back and confidence is returning, venues are busier than ever, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate these particular spots that have received so many enquiries from nearlyweds.