A family-run business opened a wild-water swimming lake in the middle of the Northamptonshire countryside last year.

The private recreational spot at Bare Hill Lakes offers a spring-fed 250-metre loop lake for outdoor swimmers.

To thank the community for their support over the past few months, the team at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, is holding a special open-day event on June 8 at the lake.

Vikki Bickerton, 44, one of the managers at Bare Hill Lakes, said: “The business is flourishing. We are improving the facility month by month.

“It’s a stunning setting with crystal-clear waters. Nature is blooming. The swans are back. The lake is weed-free.”

The family, Vikki and Hugh Bickerton, together with Julie Young, 51, the Bare Hill Lakes swimming coach, have been welcoming people of all ages at the venue over the last nine months.

Vikki said: “The business has gone from strength to strength. It's been wonderful.

“We had a great opening. We had lots and lots of people in.”

The location now has a spot for kayaking and paddleboarding in addition to the rest of the facilities. The crew hopes to have the changing room completed for the open-day event.

“We're having the open day event to thank people for supporting us over the last year and encourage them to try open water swimming because we love it,” said Vikki.

Several local businesses have committed to attending the event, including Liyen from Hot Pod Yoga in Daventry, who offers a 15-minute complimentary introduction to yoga, and sports masseur Nina Lea from Power Massage, who will discuss people's aches and pains while providing complimentary shoulder massages.

In June, the Bare Hill Lakes team and Liyen plan to launch weekly yoga and open-water swimming sessions.

The Cherwell Triathlon team will also be available at the location on the day to address any inquiries about improving skills and joining a Tri club.

Following a refreshing swim, people can enjoy a cafe from Karl Webster, a pizza from Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza, or have a look around Charlie Mcleod’s pop-up shop featuring his “popular” dry outdoor coats.

The founder of Harry’s Pals, Hayley Charlesworth, is also attending the event to present her new fundraising idea.

The Harry’s Pals charity provides emotional support to parents whose children have been diagnosed as severely ill or disabled, including free counselling or therapy sessions with a practitioner who is appropriate for the parent's needs.

A fundraising yoga and swim session is scheduled to take place on July 6 in association with Harry’s Pals.

Children can enter if they are strong swimmers, have a life jacket, or are accompanied by an adult in the water.

In order to avoid crowding, only 25 individuals, or 10 paddle boarders, can swim at once during a session.

Click here to check the schedule and booking hours available.

1 . Bare Hill Lakes To thank the community for their support over the past few months, the team at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, is holding a special open-day event on June 8 at the lake. Photo: Bare Hill Lakes Photo Sales

2 . Bare Hill Lakes To thank the community for their support over the past few months, the team at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, is holding a special open-day event on June 8 at the lake. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Bare Hill Lakes To thank the community for their support over the past few months, the team at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, is holding a special open-day event on June 8 at the lake. Photo: Bare Hill Lakes Photo Sales

4 . Bare Hill Lakes To thank the community for their support over the past few months, the team at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, is holding a special open-day event on June 8 at the lake. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales