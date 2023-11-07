Northamptonshire sky lit up at Daventry's Fireworks Display
The skies over Daventry were alight with colour at Daventry Town Council's annual fireworks display.
Daventry-based and award-winning fireworks company MLE Pyrotechnics orchestrated and choreographed the display.
This year's production was set to an eclectic soundtrack of nostalgic and classic songs mixed with remixes and current tunes.
Councillor Ted Nicholl, Mayor of Daventry, was in attendance and said: "Daventry's Fireworks Display has become incredibly popular over the years, drawing high numbers of visitors from near and far, and this year was no exception.
“It was great to welcome so many people and light up the Daventry skies.”
There was an array of food and drink vendors serving a wide range of hot food and drinks at the event, including autumnal sweet and savoury treats. The retailers reportedly had “a successful night of trading” and were pleased to welcome new and returning customers.
Cllr. Ted Nicholl, Mayor of Daventry, said: “It was a delight to host such a large event free of charge for residents. Thank you to The Parker E-ACT Academy for letting us use their facilities to make it all possible to deliver a fantastic show of pyrotechnics and entertainment.
“There is a lot involved in the organisation and logistics of this event, so thank you to Daventry Town Council staff who helped make everything happen and ensure everyone was kept safe."
Readers can send in the best photographs they took over the weekend at [email protected] or to our Facebook page.