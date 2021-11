The Heart of the Shires' plan to effectively double the size of its Northamptonshire base has been approved by the council.

The shopping village's on the A5 near Norton wants to build three new buildings for a new garden centre and extra retail space as well as 42 extra parking spaces.

West Northamptonshire Council' s Daventry area planning committee supported the application during its meeting on Wednesday (November 3), as per the officer's recommendation.

Heart of the Shires on the A5 near Norton

A council officer's report on the scheme reads: "The expansion will benefit the existing rural enterprise without having a negative impact on Daventry town centre or any other local centres.

"There will be some harm to the character and appearance of the locality, by further developing the open countryside.

"The development is compatible with the existing site, and additional conditions need to be imposed to further mitigate the impact of the development, such as additional landscaping as well as the requirement for the cladding of the storage containers.

"It is therefore considered that the harm will be reduced and given its support an existing business the impacts can be made acceptable.