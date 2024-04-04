Northamptonshire school pupil takes home award from F1 in Schools national final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire school pupil took home an award from F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Finals – a not-for-profit social enterprise that encourages STEM education.

Sofia, a member of the Storm Silverstone team from Silverstone University Technical College (UTC), won the Girls on Track award at the event in March.

The Storm Silverstone team previously competed in the area’s regional final and placed second in the development class category.

Sofia pictured receiving her award.

Sofia said: “I hope to inspire the future generation of females in motorsport and to illustrate to them that with resilience and courage, you can reach your dreams.”

Sofia joined Silverstone UTC in August 2023. In sixth form, she studies geography, English literature, and business with an emphasis on event management, all of which drive her desire to succeed in the motorsports industry.

Sofia joined the Storm Silverstone team in October 2023 and took on the media and marketing manager role. She hopes to develop this role into a professional career in the future.

Sofia said: “I am extremely grateful to have been awarded the ‘Girls On Track’ Award; it has given me the confidence to follow my aspirations and the determination to reach my goals.

“Thank you so much to F1 In Schools for the opportunity to compete in such an incredible competition, and thank you to Silverstone UTC for providing me with such a welcoming and exciting environment that I get to call my school.“

More than 300 students in 60 teams competed at the event. The largest edition of the competition in its 23-year history took place on March 13 and 14 at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.

The competition allowed students to create and race their own version of a miniature F1 car, with teams assessed across a variety of areas – including car speed, engineering quality, brand identity, and verbal presentation skills.

John McAfee, Silverstone UTC Principal, said: “We are incredibly proud of Sofia’s achievement. She is a role model for all young females aspiring to a career in motorsport and will undoubtedly go on to be incredibly successful in the future.