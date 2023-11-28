Northamptonshire psychic medium business owner raised money for adult mental health

Get an insight into the “positive and uplifting” work of the “popular” and “cute” shop owner in a “lovely town”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire owner of a “lovely” and “cute” shop organised a fundraiser for adult mental health.

The Brackley woman held an event to raise money for Space to Talk, a not-for-profit community-centred organisation that aims to provide support to community members who are experiencing mental health problems and worries that may be preventing them from engaging in physical or psychological self-care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old businesswoman and Counselling Alliance counsellor Hayley Brown used her abilities to raise money for the cause. Her motivation to choose adult mental health came from the death of one of her clients' spouses.

Hayley Brown pictured handing over the cheque to Keith Bunnett and Pete Spink, two Space to Talk founders and directors, on Saturday at Delapre Abbey.

“We hear about this all the time. It is so upsetting. I just wanted to do something. I wanted to find something local. I’m quite generous with my time,” said Hayley.

For "many years," Hayley has been a psychic medium and has engaged in "spiritual things." She revealed that her practices had been passed down through the generations and that she has "memories of seeing spirits" since she was young.

Her mother, whom she describes as a "really good medium," her sister, and her children all share her visions.

“It's kind of within our blood,” said Hayley.

The 47-year-old businesswoman and Counselling Alliance counsellor Hayley Brown pictured in front of her Brackley-based business, My Pink Moon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hayley and her mother have been members of the Northampton Spiritualist Church group, attending the meetings every fortnight for more than 20 years now.

Hayley’s “amazing tutor” from the church, Irene Mills, taught Hayley “so much” and advised her to enrol in a council course.

Hayley said: “It’s all about intentions in how you work. My intentions are all about spreading love, light, and peace and just helping people.

"I just want to spread the word that there is so much more to life than this. To me, there is no death. I just love it so much. I am so passionate about it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years, Hayley has travelled and invited people to her home to provide her services—which include readings and "healing"—for free.

Hayley organised a mediumship event, the practice of allegedly facilitating contact between deceased or familiar spirits and living people, at Towcestrians Sports Club on Friday, November 10. She offered her abilities to 90 people and organised a raffle with "fantastic" donations from local businesses. A community organisation called Space to Talk received all proceeds from the raffle and 10 per cent of ticket sales.

Space to Talk, a not-for-profit community-centred organisation supporting adults who are struggling with their mental health, provides a space where people can interact with one another, try out new activities, and learn techniques to help them take care of themselves and their well-being.

“It was a lovely evening. All my events are positive and uplifting. A lot of people turned out,” said Hayley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees at Hayley's mediumship events are seated. It is said that she connects "to spirits" and allows "loved ones" to pass through.

“It really helps people if they are grieving or if they've lost someone.

“If I am able to pass on a really lovely message with evidence that they will know who that is, I just think it is lovely and people get so much from it, and I think there’s been a bit of a shift more recently that people have been more open-minded to it; it makes such a difference,” said Hayley.

Surrounded by "lovely little shops and businesses," Hayley, on the advice of her sister, established My Pink Moon on November 7, 2022, at The Courtyard Shops in Brackley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Brackley is a lovely town, and you can really have a day of it. You can have a little wander around, a reading, get coffee or lunch, and do a bit of shopping. It’s lovely,” said Hayley.

Hayley provides "many different things," such as one-on-one spiritual development sessions educating individuals about crystals, cicrometry, and mediumship, as well as psychic medium and angel card readings, reiki healing, and aura photography.

“It’s growing so much in such a short time; it’s amazing. I was a little hesitant, but I loved it right away. I manifested the shop very quickly. It’s so lovely. It’s got a cute pink stable door. It’s so cute,” she said.

For almost eight years, she has led a "popular" spiritual growth circle on the first Monday of each month at her sister's salon, Opal Barn, located on a farm in Wood Burcote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The circle is for complete beginners to mediums. I facilitate and help teach people to tap into their own psychic abilities and help them explore their spiritual selves,” said Hayley.

In addition to Hayley's services, crystals, angel cards, and other “small gifts” are available for purchase at the shop.

“I am really surprised at how well it’s going. You know, I have been trying to manifest this, and I am a really positive person,” said Hayley.

On February 2, Hayley is set to host another event at the Daventry Working Men's Club in the evening. Attendees can arrive early, have a drink, and take a seat for Hayley's mediumship event, with a question and answer session at the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A lot of people worry about attending events, not knowing what to expect. It is such a positive experience. The feedback has been lovely and positive. It’s a safe space,” said Hayley.