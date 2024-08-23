Northamptonshire Membership Organisation supporting the fight against cyber crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire membership organisation, NNBN is the latest organisation to support the fight against cyber crime in the East Midlands by becoming a Friend of the East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre.

The EMCRC is a collaboration between police, business and academia working together to protect our SME organisations, and in so doing making the online sphere safer for all to do business. The CRC model is acclaimed by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) and is replicated across the country in each region, forming a thriving network of Police led Cyber Resilience Centres each delivering essential cyber resilience services, guidance and education.

With cyber crime reportedly on the increase in Northamptonshire, NNBN Membership Organisation are backing the fight against cyber crime by encouraging local businesses, charities and organisations to get involved with the initiatives led by the East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre.

Simon Cox, Managing Director of NNBN said “We fully support the work of the East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre in working with businesses, charities and organisations to help reduce cyber crime and to show our commitment, we’re delighted to have become a Friend of the EMCRC.”

Colin Ellis, Managing Director and Police Delivery Lead at the EMCRC, added:

“NNBN is a brilliant business membership organisation, constantly striving to serve and promote the interests of businesses in Northamptonshire.

Simon recognises the value of what the EMCRC can offer business as he understands the importance of businesses being resilient to online crime. I'm therefore delighted with the association and look forward to the CRC and NNBN working together in the future”.

The East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre are seeking the support of other distinguished businesses and motivational business leaders by joining them, not just as Friends of the Centre but also as Community Ambassadors, Community Members or Board members. They now have the scope for businesses to join us on various levels of affiliation and if you would like to support their work and join their community, or feel you can bring equal skill, vision and ingenuity to the Centre in other areas, then please contact the EMCRC via their website.