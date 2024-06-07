Northamptonshire haulier expands services with significant investment in new facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local haulier, EFM Distribution secures opportunity for growth with its relocation to larger premises on the outskirts of Daventry, Northamptonshire.

The premises comprises of 50’000 sq. ft of warehousing space and a 3-acre yard, allowing continued growth of the EFM portfolio of businesses. With an ideal location close to the M1 it is a fantastic opportunity to meet growing demands for warehousing, storage services, and overnight vehicle parking, alongside its core transport operations.

A familiar name in the county, EFM has over 19 years’ experience in the transport sector as a haulier and distributor. Founded in 2005 by Managing Director, Phil Minney, EFM is a family owned and operated business. Starting with a single tractor unit, the operation has seen amazing growth, and we now operate a fleet of over 25 vehicles ranging from a 3.5T curtain sider, up to our largest 44T articulated vehicles. In addition to this fleet, we also run M5 Moffett’s.

“This move marks an exciting new chapter for EFM,” comments Phil. “Not only does the investment in the new facility allow us to continue to support our existing customer base from a convenient location, but it’s also given us room to expand our services further,” he continues.

EFM is a proud member of Palletline, the UK and Europe’s leading pallet network, and the only network able to offer a dedicated Amazon booking team. Presently, covering the majority of the Northamptonshire postcodes on either a next day or 48-hour delivery schedule, EFM work with prestigious multi million pound - contracts such as delivering time critical NHS PPE, right down to much smaller solutions for local businesses.