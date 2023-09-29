Northamptonshire florist and event stylist is launching her new sister business this Friday

‘It’s my passion. I love my job’

A Northamptonshire florist and event stylist is launching a new sister business this Friday, with a competition running on their Facebook page to mark the opening of the new shop.

The family-run business in Staverton, The Garden of Weedon, has been running in the area for more than five years, providing clients with wedding items, event and venue styling, such as funeral work, and floral arrangements.

With more than 28 years of experience as a florist and event stylist, Nicky Pritchard, 50, from Weedon, decided to open up a sister business located in Green Acres, on Catesby Road. The two units are located close to one another.

The Moon in the Garden, a gift boutique featuring dried flower bouquets, jewellery crystals, sage and all things witchy, is set to open to the public this Friday, September 29.

Nicky has worked as a florist since she graduated from college. At the end of 2015, she decided to convert her garden shed into a florist studio.

“I did a little work experience in Long Bucky and then I just fell in love with it. I’ve been a florist all my working life,” said Nicky.

As her business grew, she relocated to Staverton in 2018.

“It’s just gone from strength to strength. We did 70 weddings last year. It’s really good. It’s my passion. I love my job. I know I’m really lucky to love my job,” said Nicky.

The name of the business was inspired by Nicky’s son who used to call their garden ‘The Garden of Weedon.’

Mark, Nicky’s husband, and her sister, Suzanne Hill, have been helping Nicky with her business over the years.

To celebrate the launch of the new shop, the family is holding a competition on their Facebook page for residents to win one of two gift boxes available.

“Come and have a look. We’re selling lots of different things,” said Nicky.

In December, Nicky plans to host wreath-making lessons at Daventry Rugby Club on Western Avenue. The first session is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 1 from 7pm to 9pm.

People can contact the family at thegardenofweedo[email protected] for further information and to reserve their spot.

