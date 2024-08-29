Northamptonshire family celebrates two years in business at ‘breathtaking’ location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two sisters from Northamptonshire, Emma Trim, 50, and Natalie, 52, have been running Magnolia Barn for more than two years now.

The barn, based in the Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Upper Stowe, features a unique collection of home interior items, artwork, crafts, and gifts created or upcycled by the talented family.

Emma is “incredibly grateful” for her family and customers’ continued support, which has helped them reach their anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “It's like a hidden gem. It's just breathtaking. Lots of people come here, and they're blown away by the village itself, but it's obviously nestled into a very nice part of Northamptonshire.

Emma Trim, Magnolia Barn owner, pictured.

“We've been here since August last year. And it's been full-on ever since.”

Emma's passion for interior design started while she was a college student and worked part-time at a home interior shop.

She and her sister launched their business online in October 2021. They established Magnolia Barn in the Old Dairy Farm Centre on August 1, 2022, with help from everyone in their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was just amazing. It was perfect. Natalie and I fell in love with the place. It does feel like a real sort of family of crafters and makers. Everybody gets on really well.”

Along with a wide selection of new and repurposed furniture, lighting, accessories, and other items for home interior design, the homeware store also offers a number of practical and "creative" workshops for people who wish to learn more about painting, upcycling furniture, crafting, ceramics, or candlemaking.

“The building itself is gorgeous. Lots of people compliment it. And then we filled it with nice things, too. And the workshops are going really, really well.

“The workshops are just a really lovely way of us actually getting to know people. I think it helps the community. People can come in a group setting and work on their own or meet other people. There's just lots of nice things to do,” said Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma's family is very involved with the business, with every family member contributing something to the shop. Emma receives assistance from her husband Tony, her two boys, Nathan and Harvey, Emma's mother Pauline, who arranges flowers, and her father, who does woodworking around the shop.

Since the very start, Emma's sister Natalie, her husband Jan, and their two daughters, Megan and Poppy, have all contributed to the development of the business.

Natalie, a self-taught artist, makes all of Magnolia Barn's artwork and commissions, while her daughter Megan creates jewellery such as bracelets and earrings.

Natalie has been painting since she was in school. She said: “I do lots and lots of textured artwork, and my artwork's a little bit different, very modern and contemporary.

“I've built up my unique style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnolia Barn is open every day from 10am to 4pm. Click here to find out more about the workshops available and how to book a class.

“I would describe this place really as a unique setting to help with well-being. It's a friendly little shop. It's like coming home.

“It's a lovely rural setting, and the food is amazing, so I would always say if you're looking for somewhere to just lose yourself, this is the place to come to. It's a nice atmosphere,” said Natalie.