Northamptonshire F1 team Mercedes confirm sacking of four workers over 'racist bullying'

Northamptonshire-based Formula One champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport have confirmed that four employees were sacked for breaching a 'diversity and equality policy'.

The quartet carried out a campaign of racist bullying against a Muslim co-worker by calling him a terrorist and guessing when he would 'break' the Ramadan fast, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the Brackley and Brixworth team said: "Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd confirms that four individuals were dismissed from the company on August 2.

"These dismissals followed an internal investigation that confirmed breaches of our diversity and equality policy.

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and acted immediately upon the complaint.

"We value the diversity of our employees and it is a source of strength for our team.

"Our working environment is based on appreciation and mutual respect."