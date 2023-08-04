Northamptonshire Business Organisations Working Together To Support Local Businesses

Taking place at Northampton Saints Rugby Football Club from 10.00 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday 7th September, the Northamptonshire Business Exhibition is going to be another great day for the County’s business community to come together with big names supporting the event.

Boxing legend, Frank Bruno MBE, will be attending as part of a Q&A session talking about his boxing career and his battle with mental health providing an amazing opportunity for local businesses to learn more about his career and inspirational story.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “The Northamptonshire Business Exhibition is a fantastic way to engage with new markets, strengthen relationships with existing contacts and learn what else is available to you in Northamptonshire.”

Sunny Singh from Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and Simon Cox from NNBN

“The exhibition is a long established business exhibition which brings some of the largest organisations across the County together to fly the flag for the County’s business community and we’re delighted to be supporting the exhibition once again this year.”

“We’re grateful to the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce for their invitation to co-run the Speed Networking on the day where we’re expecting 100 businesses to attend in a fast paced frantic networking session and I would encourage businesses to engage in, not only the networking, but the exhibition itself with plenty happening throughout the day.”

Group Commercial Director of the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Sunny Singh said “The Northamptonshire Business exhibition is all about you… our local business community.

"Come join us on 7th September for what promises to be a great day showcasing and promoting our diverse and tremendous Northamptonshire business community”