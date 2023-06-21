News you can trust since 1869
Northamptonshire business looking to solve £2 BILLION weed problem!

Daventry-based company Eutrema Ltd have begun a search for a biological control method for the dreaded black grass. Black grass is costing British arable farmers billions in lost revenue and control methods and the problem is only getting worse. The weed is on the move and has developed resistance to most conventional herbicides used to control it.
By Russell SharpContributor
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Dr Russell Sharp with the black grass plants sent in by local farmersDr Russell Sharp with the black grass plants sent in by local farmers
Eutrema’s approach is to look harness the natural biology of the weed and use it against it to fight it in a more natural way where resistance will not be an issue. They have established the Black Grass Biology Group which will bring together farmers from all over the country to pool resources and develop the biological solution together.

Managing Director of Eutrema, Dr Russell Sharp said ‘although in its very early stages, the project is really exciting as it could lead to a new weapon for farmers in the fight against this pernicious weed. We are actively seeking farmers to sign up to the new group.’

Eutrema are located in a renowned black grass hot spot, with many fields around Daventry playing host to more black grass plants in them than wheat or barley!

If your farm is currently suffering from visit the link below to join the Black Grass Biology Group:

https://eutrema.co.uk/the-black-grass-biology-group/

Related topics:NorthamptonshireDaventry