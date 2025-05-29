Northamptonshire-based independent veterinary service secures £50,000 in funding for equipment and website advertising

Mobile Vet Referral, an independent freelance veterinary service, has secured £50,000 of funding from First Enterprise under the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme to purchase additional equipment and set up website advertising.

Mobile Vet Referral provides a wealth of services, including advanced consultations, ultrasound and endoscopy procedures, on a referral level to veterinary practices throughout Northamptonshire.

As an independent outfit, the company prides itself on ensuring a high level of personalised care and attention that is both accessible and affordable.

Mobile Vet Referral was co-founded by Fabrizio Tucciarone and Sarah Grummett, a duo with separate expertise that perfectly complement each other. Fabrizio, who began his veterinary journey at the University of Naples in Italy, manages the veterinary side of the business, whilst Sarah is focused on the customer service side and boasts a rich background in client services.

The support from First Enterprise has given Fabrizio and Sarah the much-needed finance to start their business journey. Each director took out a £25,000 Start Up Loan.

First Enterprise – Enterprise Loans provides business loans ranging from £500 - £150,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Fabrizio Tucciarone and Sarah Grummett, Co-Founders of Mobile Vet Referral, comment: “The capital was the main problem, and the loan allowed us to start our business. Our experience with First Enterprise was very good. The entire process was very quick, the business adviser was very useful and supportive throughout.”

Inderpal Singh, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “Fabrizio’s dedication to providing veterinary services is truly inspiring. It has been a pleasure working with Mobile Vet Referral to secure them their loan. I look forward to seeing their business grow and wish them all the best with their service!”

Richard Bearman, Co-Chief Banking Officer, British Business Bank commented: "Our efforts to provide better access to financing allows business owners, like Fabrizio and Sarah, to pursue their business ideas while also fostering innovation by finding gaps in the market.

“The funding acquired by Mobile Vet Referral will now go a long way in getting their business established and in turn, help animals throughout their region.”