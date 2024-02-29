Northamptonshire award-winning garden centre celebrates its upcoming 20th anniversary with special event

A Northamptonshire family-run and independent business looks forward to celebrating its upcoming 20th anniversary this weekend.

Tucked away near Daventry, Whilton Locks Garden Village, a garden centre that offers a variety of attractions for all the family throughout the year, will have been operating for two decades this weekend (March 2).

Jackie and Jeremy Hunt, The Heart of the Shires and Whilton Locks Garden Village owners, are inviting everyone to join them in celebrating the garden centre’s birthday at their location for a “fun” event with free gifts, mini ‘Meet the Animals’ sessions, cake, lollypops, and discounts.

Jackie said: “It has been a fantastic journey. We are supported by so many happy customers that have been with us from the very start and those that have found us, more recently, from our Christmas events, including our real ice, ice rink.”

The husband and wife started their business journey in 1986 with Bruno’s Pet shop in Kingsthorpe.

Whilton Locks Garden Village was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004 just off the A5 at the border between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

Parents Jackie and Jeremy have three daughters, who are all heavily involved in the business as well as their partners.

Over the years, eldest daughter Ashleigh Loach and her husband Dave, middle daughter Chelsea Doe and her husband Ryan, and youngest daughter Tabitha Hunt and her husband James have all contributed to the development of the garden village.

Whilton Locks Garden Village is hosting a “fun” event to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

From Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, people are invited to the location for free gifts, mini ‘Meet the Animals’ sessions, cake, lollipops, and discounts.

Offering a pet shop, garden department, Canalside restaurant, and many events and activities such as craft and animal cuddle experiences, the site has proved to be a crowd favourite.

To kick off the start of the gardening season, the family is offering 20 per cent off on almost everything, including plants, pots, fencing, water features, pet and homeware accessories, gifts, and more.

Courtesy of Bruno’s Pet Store, visitors can also enjoy mini sessions of ‘Meet the Animals’ for free.

As part of the expansion of the popular site, the Whilton Locks team is now offering an opportunity for more businesses to join their team.

The Lock House, a newly built two-storey unit with a lift available on the first floor, is currently in the final stages of construction. The building is set to offer split and mixed retail and office space opportunities, with access via the roller shutter door and free onsite parking for both staff and visitors.

Jackie said: “We have grown — noticeably, very recently — to the roadside frontage of the site. You’ll see the brand new building that is called The Lock House. It will be home to super new retailers offering everything from fashion to independent living, a barbershop, antiques and collectibles, candles, plus office space above.”

Take a look at the pictures below from the garden centre, including a selection of the facilities, activities, and displays offered.

1 . Whilton Locks Garden Village Whilton Locks Garden Village pictured. Photo: Whilton Locks Garden Village Photo Sales

2 . Whilton Locks Garden Village The gift area pictured. Photo: Whilton Locks Garden Village Photo Sales

3 . Whilton Locks Garden Village Whilton Locks Garden Village pictured 20 years ago. Photo: Whilton Locks Garden Village Photo Sales

4 . Whilton Locks Garden Village Jordan North pictured visiting Whilton Locks Garden Village on March 1, 2022. Photo: Whilton Locks Garden Village Photo Sales