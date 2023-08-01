The Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry has donated £1,000 to a charity that supports sporting activities in the town.

The donation was made to Northampton Town FC Community Trust, an organisation that runs health and wellbeing programmes, educating schools across Northampton on sports and the benefits and a disability and inclusion football programme.

The donation from Amazon in Daventry will go towards the groundworks of a new community all-weather pitch, which will allow for more community activites to take place alongside over 35 projects that already reach thousands of participants.

The team at Amazon in Daventry has supported Northampton Town FC Community Trust since 2017 through volunteering, making donations, and the provision of new kits for youth teams.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“Northampton Town FC Community Trust is a great charity that supports many people in our town while also raising awareness of the benefits of sport. Our team has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with the charity, and we’re pleased to continue our support with this donation.”

Damon Fox from Northampton Town FC Community Trust said:

"We are really pleased to receive this donation from Amazon. This will allow us to commence important groundwork in preparation for our new all-weather pitch facility that the community of Northamptonshire will have access to, through one of the many projects we deliver for participants 5 – 95 years old. To have our own onsite facility is a significant step for us as a Trust, and we thank Amazon for playing a part in that.”

Northampton Town FC Community Trust received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.