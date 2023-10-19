Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top Hat Theatre School offers a range of classes for children aged up to 18-years old, including dance, drama, singing, musical theatre and acrobatic arts. The school prepares students for regular examinations and has a range of performance and competition opportunities throughout the year.

The donation will go towards supporting underprivileged children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a theatre school. It will also fund for public theatre performances and equipment to support the social, emotional, educational and physical development of pupils at the school.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry said:

“We’re pleased to support Top Hat Theatre School with this donation and look forward to seeing the staff and volunteers continue to have a positive impact on the creative young minds in our community.”

Anna Szczepaniak, an employee at Amazon in Daventry, nominated the school for the donation. She added:

“I’m so glad Amazon can support Top Hat Theatre School with this donation. It’s so important to encourage young people to develop their creative minds and passions.”

Tracey Willson, Chair Person for Friends of Top Hat School (FOTHS), said: “On behalf of FOTHS, I would like to say a big thank you to the team at Amazon in Daventry for this donation. We are passionate about empowering young creatives to pursue and better themselves in their areas of talent, and this donation will help us to do just that.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.