Northampton school enjoys behind-the-scenes tour at Amazon in Daventry

Students from The Bee Hive, part of Northampton special educational needs (SEN) school recently enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre.

Twenty-eight students from The Bee Hive, a sixth form in Kingsthorpe for students with moderate or severe learning disabilities, sensory impairment and autistic spectrum disorders, took part in the tour.

The tour was organised as part of Amazon Future Engineer, a comprehensive childhood-to-career programme aimed at increasing access to computer science education for students from underserved and underrepresented communities.

The students from The Bee Hive, on behalf of Northgate school, were welcomed to Amazon in Daventry by Site Leader, Josh Vause. He said:

“We’re passionate about supporting the learning and development of the young minds in our community through the Amazon Future Engineer programme and it was great to welcome students from The Bee Hive to our site for a tour.”

Jaime Norris, from The Bee Hive added:

“We really enjoyed our visit to Amazon. Our students learned a lot, had fun, and made some lasting memories. I’d like to thank everyone at Amazon for this opportunity and for their warm welcome.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

