Non-profit 'No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents' helping Northampton community celebrates first birthday

A Northamptonshire-based non-profit is celebrating its first birthday after a year of helping the community and creating simple, easy to use recipes.

No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents began as a food blog that was made during the pandemic by Northamptonshire-based farmer and mum-of-two Milly Fyfe.

The blog then evolved into a community interest company (CIC), with the aim to provide consumers with a connection between food produced in the UK and how to make meals from scratch. The CIC also promotes what is in season and shares interviews with UK farmers and growers.

Milly Fyfe with sons Angus and Dougie celebrating the CIC's first birthday.

Milly, from Yelvertoft, said: “The last year has been a complete whirlwind and I am thrilled with the direction in which the CIC is heading.

“The foundations have been laid and relationships formed.”

The busy mum is a digital marketing expert and has been presented with rewards such as a silver Local Food Hero award from Northamptonshire Food and Drink awards and has been recognised by Small Business Britain as a top 100 female entrepreneur in the UK.

The company produces easy to follow recipe ideas while taking grown food in mind, looking to improve people's nutrition and come away from reliance on ultra processed food and also shine a spotlight on UK farmers and food producers and is primarily aimed at parents aged 25 to 44 with young children.

A survey showed that 600 members of the community said they were struggling to make from scratch due to time, confidence and money, making them more reliant on processed food.

The non-profit has collaborated with various community groups, including the Brixworth Food Larder, Northampton Hope Centre and a local primary school.

They have helped with cookery projects, made videos on making gardening more accessible, and served as a Grow, Cook, Eat Ambassador for the Northampton Hope Centre.

Milly added: “Please do get in touch with me if you would like to support No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC.”