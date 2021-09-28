No lengthy petrol queues for electric vehicles visiting Braunston

Tim Coghlan, of Braunston Marina, with Rolec engineers Jamie Yarnold and Andy Chapman.

New charging points have been installed at Braunston Marina.

Director Tim Coghlan said: "By chance – just before the outbreak of the current post-Brexit petrol crisis - we went live on September 16 with the installation in our main car park, of three car-charging ROLEC bollards – each with two sockets, thus providing for the simultaneous recharging of six hybrid and electric cars."

The installation has already been well received by moorers and marina customers. For a £5 token bought in the marina shop it gives a three hour charge.

"This has so far proved more than enough time to fully recharge a a hybrid car, thus saving on using petrol - the normal source of recharging," added Tim.