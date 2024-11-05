NNBN pledges support for Small Business Saturday

NNBN, the membership organisation supporting businesses, charities and organisations in Northamptonshire, is proud to announce its continued support for the annual Small Business Saturday campaign taking place on Saturday 7th December.

The campaign recognises the vital role that small and micro-businesses play in sustaining local economies and NNBN is committed to raising awareness and celebrating the contributions of these enterprises across Northamptonshire and beyond by supporting the annual campaign yet again.

Leading up to the event, NNBN will be engaging with small businesses across Northamptonshire and inviting business owners to engage with the campaign with a number of activities.

On the day itself, a number of podcasts will be released of small business owners talking about how they add value to their communities, there will be social media posts, interviews and articles going out on the day highlighting some of the small businesses around Northamptonshire and a radio show dedicated to small business owners which will be broadcast on NLive Radio 106.9FM leading up to the campaign on Tuesday 27th November.

Small Business Saturday embodies more than just a day of shopping; it is a powerful movement advocating for the economic and social vitality brought about by shopping local. Small businesses represent the backbone of the UK economy, characterised by resilience, innovation, and community spirit. Supporting these enterprises ensures that money spent continues to circulate locally, keep business local, supports job creation and sparking entrepreneurial endeavours.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “Shopping at local stores is more than just a purchase; it is an investment in the community’s long-term prosperity. According to studies, local spending tends to remain within the community longer than money spent at large corporations, promoting a healthy economic cycle. Furthermore, small businesses often provide personalised experiences, creating genuine connections that go beyond transactions. This kind of engagement is at the core of what makes communities distinct and cohesive.”

“We are encouraging residents and businesses in Northamptonshire to embrace the spirit of Small Business Saturday by exploring and supporting local shops, cafes, artisans, and service providers. By doing so, participants contribute to the community’s growth and help small enterprises weather economic challenges.”

“Shopping local helps reduce carbon emissions by cutting down on the distance goods travel, and many small businesses adopt sustainable practices, reinforcing the values of eco-conscious consumers.”

To learn more about how to get involved with Small Business Saturday, please visit nnbn.co.uk/smallbusinesssaturday