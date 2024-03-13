Nine of the best bridal shops in Northampton and beyond, according to Google reviews

It's never too early to start looking for your dream dress for your big day
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Mar 2024, 14:53 GMT

It might well be the most important dress you ever wear, so picking your wedding dress is an almighty task and a big decision.

So it is vitally important that where you go to look for – and maybe buy the dress from – is highly regarded.

From having a large selection of styles, to friendly customer service, or size inclusivity, there are many things brides-to-be look out for when finding a bridal shop.

To help you find boutiques to attend, we have rounded-up the bridal shops with the best reviews. All of the shops featured have an average of 4.5 out of 5 – or higher – and have more than 15 reviews.

Below are nine of the best bridal shops in Northampton and beyond, based on Google Reviews.

There is plenty of choice in town and further afield...

Located in High Street, Weedon, Serendipity Brides is rated 5 out of 5 from 489 reviews. One customer said: "It’s no surprise that people travel from far to get their wedding dress from Serendipity and everyone raves about them. They are brilliant at what they do."

The Towcester bridal shop is rated 5 out of 5 from 112 reviews. One reviewer said: "I can’t recommend the team at Silver Sixpence Bridal enough!! My experience was everything I wanted and more finding my perfect dress!"

Located in Beacon Court, Hunsbury, this bridal house is rated 5 out of 5 from 18 reviews. One bride said: "I have had nothing short of an amazing experience with the bridal shop. The team are so lovely and attentive and will not let you take your dress away until every thing is perfect."

