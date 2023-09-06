New site leader joins Amazon in Daventry

Watch more videos on Shots!

Josh Vause lives in Swadlincote and joined Amazon in 2019. He has worked at several locations in the Midlands, including fulfilment centres in Kegworth and Coalville. Before joining the company, Josh spent 15 years in the armed forces, serving in Afghanistan, North Africa, East Africa, and Cyprus. Josh is an active army reservist and a keen amateur builder, recently constructing a castle-style office for his wife in their back garden.

Josh is looking forward to what his new role will bring.

“The thing that excites me the most is the opportunity I have to play a big part in an already incredible building. Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre is an excellent, accessible workplace, and I am excited to be a part of making it even more accessible to as many people as we can. We had Blind Veterans UK here recently, which was so helpful to learn what we can do for blind and low-vision employees.

Josh Vause

“We already have some great links to the local community, and we want to continue partnering with charities in the area as well as increasing our accessibility and opportunities for employees with disabilities.”

Some of the recent causes that have been supported by Amazon in Daventry include Northampton Trust FC Community Trust, Daventry Volunteer Centre and Daventry Hill School.

Speaking on the team culture at Amazon in Daventry, Josh added:

“It is great to be here. I love the community that has already been built here – everyone feels included and part of the team. I love walking into the canteen at lunch and seeing people playing table tennis or playing the piano – I want to work hard to ensure we continue to be the most inclusive team we possibly can.”

Amazon provides competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for its employees. Pay starts at a minimum of £11 per hour depending on location for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal roles in fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount, as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon offers employees an innovative programme called Career Choice that provides funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95% of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognised courses, up to £8,000 over four years.

Amazon also offers an apprenticeship programme around the UK. Opportunities are available to join apprenticeship schemes ranging from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities we serve every day across the UK.