New Shop: Bunches and Bells

New flower and gift shop opens near Daventry

After 10 years of floristry experience local woman Karin Poolton leaves behind working in recruitment to follow her dreams to open her own flower and gift shop.

Bunches and Bells opened its doors on 16th November 2024 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre on their busy Xmas Market day and it was a huge success!

Karin, who has featured in the Daventry Express many moons ago for her golfing achievements have birth to her second child, a daughter in May 2024. While suffering with post natal depression Karin returned to arranging flowers and creating floral displays for wedding and funerals to help with her mental health. It became so popular with locals, and along with the support of her husband to be and her family has been able to follow her dreams and opened her very own shop.

Pink bouquet

From pre-made bouquets, Christmas wreaths and arrangements, gifts and house plants to lavish weddings and funeral tributes, Bunches and Bells offers a professional service you can trust with 5 star rating Google reviews.

For more information you can visit the website www.bunchesandbells.co.uk, search Bunches and Bells on social media or visit the shop at Unit 9 The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre, Upper Stowe, NN7 4SH.