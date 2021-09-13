New report shows one in 10 jobs in Daventry is linked to Tesco

Every little helps...Tesco workers.

That means one in 10 jobs in the town is linked to the retailer.

The new research by Public First, for Tesco, has shown that the Daventry constituency is one of Tesco’s top 10 locations for jobs provided in the UK. This is made up of nearly 3,000 direct jobs as well as a further 2,400 across the broader supply chain.

Tesco is the UK’s largest retailer, with more than 300,000 employees across the country. In Daventry, Tesco supports nearly one in 10 jobs in the area – one of the highest proportions of any location across the UK.

It comes as the report shows that one in five people across the UK say they have worked in a supermarket at some point in their career and young people see it as the second most available career option in their area.

Head of communities at Tesco Claire de Silva said: “We’re really proud of our colleagues in Daventry, and beyond, who do a brilliant job serving the local community – and never more so than over the past 18 months.