New players wanted for walking football sessions in Daventry

Walking football sessions take place in Daventry.

Organisers say it doesn't matter if you are out of shape, not played for 30 years, under doctors' orders, carrying an injury or just fancy a kick around with a great group of like minded people.

The sessions, for men and women, take place on Wednesdays from noon - 1pm and Thursdays from 6pm - 7pm at Daventry Town FC.

Mark Howie, of Daventry Walking Footy, is hoping lots of people take part to improve health or meet new friends.

He said: "Just come along and give it a try. You can improve health and meet new friends, whatever your ability and age.

"We hope to see some new players both lads and lasses.

"All you need is a pair of training shoes and a bottle of water."