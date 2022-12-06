New owners of historic Braunston pub invite guests to celebrate spirit of season at Christmas Market
“This is the first Christmas market we’ve put on in the village and I think it will be a lovely event for everyone.”
The owners of a village pub in Braunston are inviting people to get into the spirit of the season at their Christmas Market.
Rhianna Conway is holding the festive event at The Old Plough on December 17 from 12pm – 6pm.
Guests can expect a hog roast, Santa’s Grotto, brass band, mulled wine, bouncy castle and unique gifts.