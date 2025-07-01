New Networking Initiative to boost Business Growth

A new networking initiative aimed at boosting business growth has successfully launched in the region.

Serviced office space specialists Landmark launched its Social Circle MK initiative at its premises Challenge House based in Bletchley, which is home to multiple industry-leading companies, charities and organisations operating worldwide.

Business leaders from across the region attended the recent inaugural Social Circle MK meeting where Iain Standen, CEO of Bletchley Park Trust was the guest speaker at the launch event. Bletchley Built for Business was the theme of the event at which Mr Standen shared leadership and strategy insights from a celebrated career spanning both business and the military.

Iain Standen said: “It was my pleasure and privilege to be invited as the guest speaker at the inaugural event to launch the new Social Circle MK at Challenge House in Bletchley. It was great to be able to share with everyone what Bletchley Park is all about and what visitors can expect when they visit. But also, to reflect on why Bletchley is a great place for business at the moment. Knowledge sharing and networking events like this initiative benefit the business community in the area and I was delighted to be able to be there.”

Following its successful launch, organisers of Social Circle MK have announced its second event will take place on Wednesday 10th September. Places are already available for members of the business community to book to register their attendance. The prestigious networking event will also be attended by the newly appointed Mayor of Milton Keynes, James Lancaster, who will address guests.

Navraj Johal, Chief Marketing Officer of the award-winning, family-run business Landmark Property Solutions, said: “We were thrilled that the launch of our new Social Circle MK proved popular with business leaders from the Milton Keynes and Bletchley area. Iain Standen set the standard as our first guest speaker sharing insights into Bletchley’s tech history and focusing on new opportunities arising from the significant investment in the Oxford-Cambridge arc, which is bringing businesses to the area. We are delighted to officially announce our second Social Circle MK will now take place this September.

“We decided to establish Social Circle MK following the resounding success of similar events we have hosted at Landmark business properties in Leicester, which proved phenomenally popular. Social Circle MK provides a fresh, new networking opportunity for leading lights from the thriving business community to come together, share expertise, knowledge and insights. It helps to shine a spotlight on the region and Bletchley, which is undergoing significant regeneration. Bletchley is proving to be a growing, vibrant business hub for numerous successful companies and organisations, many of which are based at Challenge House.”

Sukhi Gill, Town Deal Investment Lead at Milton Keynes City Council, has been announced as a keynote speaker at the event on 10th September, which will take place at Challenge House, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, between 6pm – 7.30pm.

Navraj added: “Bletchley and Milton Keynes are such dynamic areas of the country and we want to celebrate that by focusing on different industries and providing a space in which business people can connect and build together.”

To find out more about Social Circle MK and book a place to attend visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1381584058109?aff=oddtdtcreator