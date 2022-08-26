New networking group for Daventry businesses to meet for first time

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group meets on September 21

The group, now known as Daventry Means Business, is organised and managed by Rollasons Solicitors with a new bi-monthly meeting, to be held on the third Wednesday of the month at Daventry Town Football Club.

The first meeting is taking place on Wednesday, September 21, from 7am to 9am, where Derren Midson, head of corporate and community at Daventry Town FC, will provide an insight into what it takes to run a local football club – the success they have achieved and the challenges they face to remain competitive while immersing themselves in the community, driving a number of initiatives to support and enhance the lives of people in the area.

Bookings are now open and can be made via the Eventbrite link: https://DMB1.eventbrite.co.uk. There is no membership fee or commitment, just pay as you go.

Kam Vara, Rollasons joint managing partner and Daventry Means Business host, said: “We wanted to bring a relaxed, fun and highly effective networking group to the Daventry area, where business can be done and professional contacts made. We are very excited to launch the club and kick start the breakfast meetings.”

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of Daventry Means Business is to provide a platform where mutually beneficial business relationships with other professionals can be cultivated – enabling businesses to build strong networks within Daventry and the wider area to aid business and career success, in an informal and relaxed atmosphere.