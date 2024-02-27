New Lounge bar in former HSBC building in Daventry town centre reveals opening date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Lounge bar is set to open in Daventry town centre this year.

The popular chain will open the venue at the former HSBC building in Bowen Square, which closed its doors in September 2022.

Loungers is gearing up to open Viento Lounge, transforming the venue into their “unmistakable and unique style.”

The sites are characterised by “informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere,” often described as a “home-from-home.”

Gemma Irwin, the Loungers’ community manager, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Viento Lounge in May.

“We hope our family-friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offerings will prove popular with local residents.”

Loungers, founded in 2002, has 205 sites across the country in the form of ‘The Lounges’ and Cosy Club venues, including Kino Lounge in Kettering, Castello Lounge in Wellingborough, Lago Lounge in Rushden Lakes, Zapato Lounge in Northampton, Paletto Lounge in Corby, and Bacco Lounge in Rugby.

Viento Lounge is welcoming residents at the venue starting on May 9, 2024, including people looking for a space for regular gatherings, meetings, and events, with everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs, parent and baby meets, and life drawing classes.

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks every day of the week, Viento Lounge promises to offer a "relaxed" and "welcoming space," catering to everyone with gluten-free, vegan, and children's menus included.

Gemma Irwin said: “We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve, so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Daventry’s food and drink scene.”

Families are going to receive particular consideration, with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer, according to the Loungers team. A full menu, high chairs, and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.

Gemma Irwin said: “Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

According to the Loungers team, the restaurant and bar at unit 29 on the corner of Bowen Square and Foundry Place could generate around 30 jobs.