New job openings at award-winning Daventry restaurant
The owners of Daventry restaurant are looking for more staff to join their team.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:05 pm
Turkish restaurant Alacati needs waiters or waitresses and full and part-time bar staff.
Pammy Bradshaw, manager, said: "At the moment we have got three under 18 workers, so they can’t take alcohol orders.
"We want an all rounder. There are permanent and part time positions available."
Telephone 01327 704115 or message the restaurant on Facebook.