New hotpod yoga studio to open in popular Northamptonshire business hub

The studio in Weedon Bec.

A new hotpod yoga studio is set to open at a popular Northamptonshire business hub.

The studio will open on the first weekend of September in a unit at The Depot in Weedon Bec.

According to owner, Liyen Matthew, hotpod yoga is “a multi-sensory affair and a true escape from the chaos that is life” - all at 37 degree heat.

Owner Liyen Matthew.

Former synchronised swimmer Liyen had always enjoyed being fit and active, but after trying yoga for the first time in 2019, it changed her outlook entirely. It prompted a career change from a stressful senior management position to becoming a full time fitness coach.

She said: “I stumbled upon hotpod yoga almost by accident but soon I was hooked. I met some of the team and got chatting to one of the owners at a festival and immediately booked myself on to the next available intensive teaching training.

“Covid slowed down my property search and launch plans but certainly didn't deter me from wanting to share this incredible experience with others.

“Getting up in the morning and being able to have a positive impact on someone else’s life is the best motivation for doing a job.

Inside the hotpod yoga studio.

“I’m discovering daily that mindful fitness and taking care of yourself is essential for a healthy body and sound mind.”

Liyen said she fell in love with the location “instantly”.

She added: “With buildings over 200 years old, not only are they beautiful but they have so many stories to tell.

“I also love the diversity of the businesses at the Depot - from vintage shops to places to workout, book stores to car showrooms - there is something for everyone.

“Hotpod yoga is the same. Suitable for all abilities and whatever your reason for coming, you'll leave our classes feeling great.”

There will be a series of free taster sessions on the opening weekend (September 3 and 4), as well as an introduction offer. The studio has also partnered with charity, Weedon Sports Association, to raise funds over the course of the opening weekend.