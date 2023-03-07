New drive-thru coffee shop and fast food restaurant could be built in Northamptonshire village

A new drive-thru coffee shop and fast food restaurant could be built in a Northamptonshire village.

Euro Garages has submitted a planning application to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) proposing to build a petrol station with a shop, as well as two drive-thru units on land in front of the Ibis hotel in Crick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No indication has been given in planning documents, as yet, about which brands would take on the drive-thru coffee shop and restaurants.

The proposed petrol station and drive-thrus could be built next to the Ibis in Crick.

The site runs adjacent to the M1/A5 junction and according to plans would have 41 parking spaces.

The plans also say the development could provide up to 55 full-time jobs and 25 part-time jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement