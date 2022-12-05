A new housing development on the site of the former Drayton Lodge farm and hotel in Daventry has launched to the public.

Housebuilder Bellway is delivering 140 new homes on land off Staverton Road after receiving planning permission from West Northamptonshire Council last November.

A sales office opened at the development in October, when the first properties were released onto the market.

A CGI of a streetscene at Bellway’s Staverton Lodge development

Staverton Lodge, as the development is to be known, will comprise 105 houses for private sale alongside 35 affordable homes for local people through shared ownership or rent.

Bellway has started building work on the site, and the first homes are expected to be completed by spring 2023.

The 11-acre site is earmarked for housing in the local authority’s Local Plan and is part of the wider Daventry Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) which is set to provide a total of 1,100 homes on the south-western edge of town.

Elaine Brown, Sales Director for Bellway South Midlands, said: “The launch of our sales office at Staverton Lodge marks the next step in the regeneration of this former farm and hotel site which has been disused since 2019.

“All of the old buildings on the site, including the bed and breakfast and holiday cottages, have now been demolished, and our construction team is now preparing to make a start on building the first homes.

“We are providing a mix of three and four-bedroom properties which will appeal to families of varying sizes, as well as buyers who need an extra bedroom in order to create a working from home space.

“The site’s location close to the junction of the A45 and A425 means the development is likely to attract interest from buyers in both Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, particularly people who work in Leamington Spa and Northampton, as well as those requiring good connections to the M1.