New culinary delights to whet your appetite as Italian and Turkish restaurants come to Daventry

The new Italian is now open.

Murati's Daventry opened its doors in High Street this week, serving up a menu of mouth-watering pizzas made the true Italian way, thin and crispy with a variety of classic and innovative toppings.

As well as speciality pizzas, the restaurant and take away offers a large selection of Italian dishes such as antipasti, risotti, pastas and lasagne.

Murati's is family friendly, offering weekly specials and gluten free meals.

Muhammad Mahmood is looking forward to opening the doors of his new Turkish dine in and take away restaurant in Bowen Square.

He said his aim for Alaturka Doner is to provide high quality food in a friendly environment.

Muhammad told The Gusher: "Since the coronavirus pendamic started, dine in trend has lost its popularity.

"We focus to bring back the trend in town where any age group with families can come and enjoy the delicious food and lovely atmosphere with very friendly staff."

Kebab fans are in for a treat with the new Turkish restaurant in Bowen Square.

Muhammad said food served at Alaturka Doner has previously been selected as one of the best kebab restaurants in the coveted customer satisfaction category in the UK in the British Kebab Awards.

He added: "We'll be opening our doors in Daventry very soon."

For more information on Murati's, visit www.muratispizzeria.com/