New business opens doors in Daventry with fresh hope for crafters and artists

Fresh hope has been breathed to craft makers and artists with the launch of a new business in Daventry.

An exciting new makeover has taken place at La Brocante, the former home of Emporio Amanda that closed in February.

Amanda Rose Gotsch is the new manager of the shop at 50 High Street, which opens this week.

Amanda will manage the new shop.

She said: “I think it’s really exciting.

"The shop has just had a beautiful makeover and I have now been asked by the new shop owner to manage the shop and put my own ideas into it. It’s not going to be renting space for a charge, instead we have decided to offer space for people to sell their products but we receive 25 percent commission from the items sold.”

La Brocante is a revamped version of the same business model acting as a showroom and retail space for local crafters and their creative products.

Amanda’s business, Malika Events, will sell products in the shop too.

The new shop has had a makeover.

"This I feel is such a wonderful opportunity for crafter, artists, and people with furniture that they want to sell,” added Amanda.

A craft fayre is taking place at the Arc Cinema in Daventry on Sunday, June 5, 10am until 2pm.

Along the High Street at number 31, Geek Retreat has closed its doors.

Husband and wife team Thomas and Katie Grosvenor opened the shop in October.

The shop featured everything from games and superhero movies to anime and sci-fi.