New Braunston pub owners put on day of barking good fun for charity

The new owners of a Braunston pub put on a day of barking good fun to help a dog rescue charity.

Rhianna Conway staged a family dog show for Pawprints at The Old Plough at the weekend.

It is the second successful dog show she has put on at the pub.

Rhianna, who is now at the helm of The Old Plough with partner Kurt Baker and his family, said: “We had a really fantastic time hosting this year’s Braunston Dog Show.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce we have raised £545 for Pawprints dog rescue and would like to thank everybody who supported us.”

She said feedback in the community has been positive since the takeover.

Rhianna added: “The support has been fantastic with us being villagers and Kurt’s family living here all their lives.

“We’ve had some great reviews already.”

Thanks to Lucy Batchelor, Pawprints and photograph competition winner Abbie Fox for the featured pictures.

