New appointment for Daventry-based automotive marketing agency We Are Nameless

We Are Nameless is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Perry as Creative Director. An experienced Creative Director and Head of Design, Stuart brings with him over 36 years of industry knowledge gained within creative agencies, both large and small, across the Midlands.

Stuart has worked in a diverse range of sectors including B2B and B2C, from white goods to luxury yachts, yet it is ‘automotive and motorcycles’ that has always drawn him back. Having worked for over a decade defining Harley-Davidson, with other notable experience including Bentley Motors, Mercedes-Benz, MG and Triumph Motorcycles, Stuart further enhances the rapidly expanding We Are Nameless team as he joins as the agency’s first ever Creative Director.

For We Are Nameless, Stuart’s joining comes at the perfect time, as the company expands its space at Bragborough Hall Business Centre in Northamptonshire in preparation for the opening of a new creative studio which will be home to a talented in-house team.

The agency, specialising in automotive and motorcycle marketing, was co-founded by Nik Ellwood and Steve Lambert just before the first lockdown in 2020, combining their experience working with Peugeot, Triumph, McLaren and Harley-Davidson. We Are Nameless has since flourished supporting high profile global clients that include BYD, CCM Motorcycles and Jaguar Land Rover Classic, providing content creation, creative design, product launches and events, social media management, as well as brand and marketing strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Stuart Perry said: “I have known Nik Ellwood, co-founder of We Are Nameless for a long time, and have been watching the agency evolve at pace. The business has grown from initially 4 or 5 people, to 22 really quickly. With that comes both challenges and opportunities, so it’s a really good time to join when there’s the chance to shape the next stage of development, whilst getting stuck into creating some great projects and working alongside like-minded people.”

Nik Ellwood, Co-Founder, We Are Nameless said: “We’re delighted and excited to welcome Stu as Creative Director for We Are Nameless. For the past two years we’ve been building a fantastic team of creatives, event specialists, account managers and subject matter experts all with an unrivalled passion for everything automotive. As a strategic part of our expansion Stu brings a huge amount of experience across multiple industries and has previously worked on some of the world’s biggest automotive brands. His creative skill, leadership expertise and passion will be invaluable as we continue to develop We Are Nameless to be one of the UK’s leading automotive marketing agencies. The establishment of a full-service creative studio is a step we’ve been working towards for a number of months and we’re looking forward to what promises to be a game-changing year for the agency.”

2024 will see further strategic growth for We Are Nameless, as the agency continues to welcome new clients and new team members to the fold, delivering a diverse portfolio of creative marketing solutions.

