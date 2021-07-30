New Age UK charity van will pick up people's good quality donations in Long Buckby

Donations will help Age UK.

Age UK Northamptonshire has teamed with Buckby Library & Hub to help people looking to give away good quality clothing, toys, books and bric-a-brac to the charity.

For the first time, Age UK Northamptonshire is organising a static donation collection in the library car park in Station Road.

The charity’s 3.5 ton furniture van will be parked up from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, August 3, with staff on hand to receive boxes and bags of saleable items.

Driver Ian Black with the charity’s furniture van.

Yvette Prior, shops' co-ordinator from Age UK, said: “Most of us had to stay at home during the lockdowns and many have used it as an opportunity to clear out wardrobes and sort out boxes in the loft. But with charity shops forced to close for many months, it has not been easy to find somewhere to take the results of all that clearing out.

"Until government restrictions were lifted on 19th July our charity shops had to limit the amount of donations they were able to accept, but now we’re back in action and urgently need your support."

Age UK Northamptonshire has seven charity shops in the county and donations from the static collection will help raise vital funds to support older people throughout Northamptonshire. Money raised in the shops is an essential part of the charity’s total income and this year it has been badly affected due to the Covid-19 closures.

Chief Executive Chris Duff said: “It is essential that our shops are able to entice customers back and for us to recover the lost income caused by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the most vulnerable older people in the community rely on us and we want to be there for them. We hope people will call by on Tuesday and we really look forward to seeing what they will bring.”